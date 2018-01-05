© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Alhaji Bature passes away

By Starrfmonline

The Managing editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper Alhaji Bature has died, StarrFMonline.com has gathered.

He reportedly died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital  Friday morning.

It is unclear what caused the demise of the outspoken journalist and avid supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress but StarrFmonline.com sources say he has been unwell for some time now.

Bature was a regular panel member on Adom TV’s political talkshow often clashing with NPP firebrand Kennedy Agyapong.

More soon..

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

