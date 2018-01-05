© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Avram Grant joins Indian side North East United

By Anthony Bebli

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant has been appointed as coach by Indian top-flight side North East United FC after leaving the Ghana  job at the end of the 2017 AFCON.

North East African United FC confirmed the former Chelsea and West Ham manager’s appointment via their official Twitter handle.

Following his appointment, he said: “I agreed to the challenge and am hitting the ground running.

“India is a new and exciting environment for football and look forward to the pace of the league.

“I have confidence in the club and we will do all we can to take the club forward.”

Grant moved to England in 2006 to become Technical Director of Portsmouth before being appointed Director of football at Chelsea in July 2007 and steered the team into the Champions League final and the League Cup final.

The 62-year old  has spent the majority of his career coaching and managing in Israel, winning a number of national league and cup victories with different teams, and also managing the Israeli national team for four years.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

