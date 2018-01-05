Chelsea sign Barkley from Everton for £15m

Ross Barkley has signed for Chelsea from Everton, the Premier League champions have announced.

The 24-year-old’s contract at Goodison Park was due to expire at the end of the season after he rejected a new deal with the Toffees.

A move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day in August did not materialise, but Barkley has now moved to Stamford Bridge for a cut-price fee, reported to be in the region of £15million.