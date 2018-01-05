DVLA boss summoned over “unacceptable” first aid kit fee

The Transport Ministry has summoned the Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) over the authority’s decision to introduce mandatory first aid toolkit charge for vehicle owners.

Deputy Transport Minister Titus Glover disclosed this Thursday January 4, 2018 in an interview with Starr News’ Atiewin Mbilla-Lawson. It comes after the DVLA suspended the controversial charge following massive public outcry. The charge which affected both private and commercial vehicles took effect Tuesday January 2, 2018.

Per the terms of the policy, vehicle owners were to be charged GH¢108 when registering their cars in order to obtain the toolkit.

In a statement announcing the suspension of the charge, the DVLA said: “Following the ongoing annual Vehicle Registration and Licensing Regime, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) introduced a compulsory “First Aid Kit” as a perquisite for the exercise.

“In view of this development, there has been a siege of public outcry and concern about the related pricing attendant therewith; The Governing Board of the DVLA acknowledges that there has not been the necessary public education, discussion and sensitization with relevant stakeholders.

“The Board therefore would want to advise our patronizing clients/customers that the introduction of the “First Aid Kit” has been suspended and put on definite hold. We unreservedly apologize to the general public for any inconvenience occasioned”.

Speaking on the development, the Transport Ministry described as an attempt to make the government “unpopular”. Mr. Glover told Starr News that the Authority’s Chief Executive has been summoned over the development.

“…We have no policy on this. The Ministry is not aware, the board of directors are not aware. They have not sanctioned any sale of first aid kit,” he told Starr Today’s Atiewin Mbilla-Lawson.

According to him, the Ministry got to know of the development when it was being reported by the media.

Describing the move by the DVLA as “completely unacceptable” he stated that “We have invited the Chief Executive to the Ministry [and] that we will probe further to know what went into that decision.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM