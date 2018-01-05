Ennwai releases new banger ‘Be My Wife’

Ennwai has started 2018 on a lovely note with the release of ,”Be My Wife”, a beautiful Highlife song.

The song produced by Army boy and mixed by Short has a clear message of a man’s intension and desire to settle down with his lover. A song good for weddings and all relationship related events making it timeless. The song released today digitally via Onbarz is one of the songs on Ennwai’s upcoming album schedule to be released on this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Ennwai is one of Ghana’s most trusted male vocalists with many great songs to his credit. Within the past two years as a solo recording artiste, he has also been featured on songs that eventually became big.

Add “Be My Wife” to your playlist and keep your fingers crossed for his album coming soon.

Download and listen