GES PRO Bettey forges promotional letter – Dep. Director  General

Spokesperson for the Ghana Education Service Rev. Jonathan Bettey has been moved from his post and transferred from Accra for allegedly forging his promotional letter.

According to the Acting Deputy Director General of GES, Anthony Boateng, Rev. Bettey does not deserve the salary he draws from the state because he has not yet attained the level of a deputy director, as he holds himself.

The potentially criminal act was disclosed by the deputy director general after Rev. Bettey told Kasapa FM that his reassignment from Accra to Cape Coast was politically motivated.

“I and my Director General took office early part of last year(2017) and we had a lot of issues we were dealing with. Then someone alerted us that there are some staff whose promotion letter they suspect was fraudulent. So we started investigations into the matter and I invited him and he admitted that he’s never attended any interview for promotion to level of Deputy Director. He was asked where he got the promotion letter from and he said it was a gift from the former Director General to him. Can you imagine this,” Mr. Boateng told Kasapa FM.

He added: “We felt we had done him a favour by quietly transferring him from the face of the GES to a region. We felt this is something criminal but we wanted to massage it, then he goes out there to talk the way he did”.

He added that investigations into the matter will end soon for the appropriate action to be taken by the service.

Responding to the claim, however, Rev. Bettey said: “They’ve transferred me to Cape Coast …that’s Ghana politics for you. I’ve been transferred”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM