I’ll support Akufo-Addo to rejuvenate Colts football- Robert Coleman

The Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Tetteh Coleman, has lauded President Nana Akufo Addo for promising to revamp Colts football by constructing pitches across the country.

Speaking at the CAF Awards 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday, the president said colts football has been the channel through which major stars in Ghana have been produced.

But the youth competition has taken a nosedive in recent years and has promised to build pitches that will regenerate interest in Colts football in Ghana.

However, Coleman believes the President’s promise is in line with his ‘One Constituency, One Artificial Turf’ project.

“I am very grateful to the President for re-echoing this idea which we expect to take off soon on the constituency level so it won’t be bad if our company is once called upon to help on this initiative on the regional level as well,” Robert Coleman told the press.

Wembley Construction firm has so far constructed four ultra modern artificial turfs so far and are confident to complete an extra three in the coming days.

Source:Starrsportsgh