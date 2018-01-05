JB Danquah’s autopsy report missing

The autopsy report on the late New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North constituency JB Danquah is missing, according to Dr. Lawrence Adusei, the pathologist who performed the autopsy.

Dr. Adusei told an Accra Central District Court that he cannot find the report after his home was raided in September last year and a sizeable number of reports were stolen.

He, however, did not mention who burgled and ransacked his home but said he had reported the matter to the Korle Bu Police.

The Pathologist said he could, however, not say with certainty whether the late JB Danquah’s post-mortem report was among those stolen.

Dr. Adusei, who is currently on retirement added that he had lost about 1, 000 report due to the burglary.

“Writing the report would demand additional work to be done. I need to get access to the pictures, take my time and recollect what I saw and put same into writing,” he said.

J.B Danquah was murdered in his apartment in 2016 at Shiashie. Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident.

Facts

The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver had handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

At about 1 a.m. on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhone smart phones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted to the impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM