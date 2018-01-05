Speaker sets up C’ttee to probe $100K expats saga

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, has set up a five-member committee to probe the $100.000.00 fee charged expatriates to share the same table with President Akufo-Addo during the Ghana Expatriates Awards held last year.

The investigatory committee is made up of three members from the Majority side of the House and two from the Minority and they area: Ameyaw Kyeremeh, Majority Chief Whip,l Chair of the Committee, Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, and Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, MP for Adentan [all from the Majority].

Those from the Minority are James Klutsey Avedzie, Deputy Minority Leader, and Dominic Ayine, the MP for Bolgatanga East.

Motion incompetent – Majority

Prior to the setting up of the committee the Majority called for the dismissal of the emergency motion brought before the House demanding for the constitution of a bipartisan committee to probe the saga.

According to the Majority, the Motion by the Minority is “incompetent” and “wobbly.”

Arguing for the rejection of the motion Friday January 5, 2018, the Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu noted that the motion is fraught with irregularities thus his call.

He said “it will be a gross abuse of the processes of this House to come and pray, to engage in correction of votes of proceeding”.

“…Today we are witnessing a flip-flopping, changing of the goal post, today the motion before us has nothing to do with extortion. What we have before us is incompetence; it’s a very incompetent motion which cannot be entertained in this house. Mr Speaker people should grow in this house,” he admonished, adding the motion is on “very wobbly legs, this is a veritably incompetent motion, so, I pray you to dismiss it, let them come properly, even if they come today, we are ready to debate,” he added.

The Minority however rejected the Majority’s dismissal of the motion.

The committee has up to January 24 to submit its report.

