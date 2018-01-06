Bature’s wit and great analytical sense’ll be missed – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described the sudden demise of the Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj Newspaper Alhaji Bature as personal for him and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“This is a great personal loss and for the NDC family,” said the former President in a Facebook post adding, “His wit and great sense of analysis will be sorely missed. May Allah the Merciful grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Alhaji Bature, will be buried today, Saturday January 6, 2018 at the Madina Cemetery in Accra, in accordance with the Islamic law, the family has said in statement.

According to the statement, the burial will be preceded by Janaiza prayers which will be observed at his family house at Nima, Gorillas; adjacent UniBank.

“The mortal remains will then be conveyed to the Madina Cemetery at 1 p.m. for burial,” announced the statement.

The outspoken journalist and avid supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) died few minutes past 3 p.m at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Bature was a regular panel member on Adom TV’s political talkshow often clashing with NPP firebrand Kennedy Agyapong.

