E/R: Two people crushed to death at Mamfe

By kobina welsing

Two persons on a motorbike have been crushed to death in a ghastly accident on Akuapem Mamfe road to the Adawso stretch of the Koforidua road.

The accident occurred Thursday.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

The two died instantly after they crashed with a Truck. Their tattered bodies were carried in Polythene bags to the morgue.

The Akropong Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Kofi Adu confirmed the incident to Starr News when contacted.

 

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

