Free SHS has financially relieved parents – GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has lauded the Free SHS policy introduced by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government noting that it has brought huge financial relief to parents across the country.

Also, it extolled the policy as a good step in repositioning the country to the path of economic independence.

Speaking at the 5th Quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Association President of GNAT Philip Larsen said the theme for the event ‘Transforming Societies through Education—Invest More, Invest Equitably’ “attests to our long held believe that education is a very powerful tool that can be used to transform societies for the benefit of all.”

Assuring government of the Association’s support of the policy Ms Larsen continued that “We hold the view that equitable distribution of investment in the education sector across all regions and districts will serve as a catalyst for the transformation of our country.

“It is in the vein that I will like to on behalf of the conference thank his Excellency the president for the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the country.”

“The general observation that we have made is that the policy has brought relief to…parent across the country especially those in the low income bracket.

“It is truism that that all over the world economies have developed with education as their backbone. The government can therefore count on us as the leading teacher union in the country to play our part to ensure the success of the policy,” she added.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM