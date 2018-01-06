I’ll jealously protect my image – Asiama

The former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama has rubbished media reports that he acted illegally whilst at the Central Bank, noting that he will jealously fight any attempt to bruise his reputation.

“Our attention has been drawn to some newspaper publications and communications of a smear campaign which is being used to tarnish the image and reputation of our client,” a statement signed by Kwadjoga Adawudu of Lord & Lords, Dr Asiama’s lawyers said urging the publication to be treated with the contempt that it deserves.

It continued, “It must be stated, however, that as part of our client’s regular functions, he encountered several persons with business interest in relation to his official duties, issues on the economy and other related matters. None of such can be construed as criminal or illegal. We wish to further state that our client as a distinguished and law-abiding citizen will be ready to give account of his stewardship.”

“Notwithstanding the above, our client will jealously protect his reputation and image against any person or individual who wishes and desires to indulge in smear campaigns to tarnish his image for parochial interest or to do the bidding of others,” the statement added.

Dr. Asiama’s tenure at the bank would have ended in April 2020 but resigned on January 1, 2018

His former boss Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku left the top job months after the NPP won the 2016 elections.

Dr Asiama holds a PhD (Economics) from the University of Southampton, UK and an MPhil (Economics) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He has published widely in journals in the area of monetary economics and economic growth and has a strong research interest in monetary policy modelling, economic stabilization and long-term growth in developing countries.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM