We’re not scared of Special Prosecutor – Mahama

Former President John Mahama declared Saturday that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are not worried about the Office of the Special Prosecutor (SP).

“We the members of NDC are not scared….whether Special Prosecutor, Attorney General or state Attorney, we are not scared,” he stated unequivocally during a Unity Walk in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The former president’s comments come barely a week after President Akufo-Addo signed into law the Special Prosecutor’s bill after it was approved in parliament last year, paving the way for the establishment of the Special Prosecutor’s office.

Continuing the former president repeated his call on members of the NDC to support former appointees who will be hauled before the Special Prosecutor to answer alleged corruption charges.

He said, “I said at Ho that we are the apostles and disciples of probity and accountability. So if we are out of government and you want to subject us to probity and accountability, we don’t have a problem, but we must make sure that all our colleagues, ex-appointees who are accused of any wrongdoing go through the right process and are convicted by a competent judge.”

“We the NDC members should not pass judgment on our colleagues because they are deemed innocent until they are proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction. So as long as they have not been proven guilty, it is our duty to show them some solidarity and make sure that at least they have proper legal representation.”

