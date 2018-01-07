Don’t use Bature’s death for political profiteering – Family

The family of the late Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj Newspaper Alhaji Bature has served noticed that it will strongly to object to crafty attempts to use the death of its kinsman as “fertile grounds to sow seeds of political profiteering.”

“It is awfully shocking that persons who never checked up on Alhaji Bature while on his sick bed and never showed up for his burial rites or called to check up on arrangements, are the ones demonizing those who singlehandedly stood by him in times of difficulty,” bemoaned the family in a statement Sunday January 6, 2018.

“We are by this statement warning any person or group of persons who wants to latch on AlhajiBature’s death to settle political scores to desist from it immediately,” cautioned the statement.

The warning comes at the back of scathing criticism of former President John Mahama by Dela Coffie an activist of the NDC for attending an already-planned Unity Walk of the party in the Brong Ahafo Region instead of calling it off to mourn with the family of the late Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj Newspaper.

In a response aimed at setting the records straight, the family said “the former President was in touch with us while in Techiman, and indeed joined the Muslim community in Techiman zongo to observe jannaiza prayers prior to the burial of Alhaji Bature.

“A minute of silence was observed during the Unity Walk in Techiman in memory of the fallen Hero. The former President sent entourage led by Alhaji Collins Dauda and other NDC stalwarts to represent him at the burial ceremony due to his absence as a result of circumstances beyond his control.”

According to the family it is extremely scandalized by the inexorable attempts by some political entrepreneurs to score “despicable political points with the sudden death of Alhaji Bature Iddrisu by launching unwarranted scathing attacks on former President John Dramani Mahama.”

The outspoken journalist and avid supporter of the NDC died Friday few minutes past 3 p.m at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness. He was buried Saturday January 6, 2018.

Below is the full statement

Bature’s family sets records straight on John Mahama’s absence at burial ceremony

Amos Blessing Amorse

News Editor The aL-hAJJ/Spokesperson for the Iddrisu family

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM