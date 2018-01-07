© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/R: Robbery gang on attacking spree at Koforidua

By Starrfmonline

A four-member armed robbery gang Saturday attacked and robbed a Medical Doctor at his private residence at Osabane—Mile 50 in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie, one of the finest specialist Gynecologists in the region was robbed at gunpoint at about 9:30pm.

They made away with his Flat screen Television, mobile phones and unspecified amount of money including his silver green coloured Nissan Sunny car with registration number, E/R 943-13.

Police investigators have already visited the crime scene taking inventories to aid in arresting the suspects.

The same gang is said to have earlier attacked and robbed a hotel at Atekyem a suburb in the New Juaben Municipality.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

