Messi,Suarez score as Barcelona ease past Levante

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho all found the net as Barcelona tightened their grip at the top of La Liga with a comfortable 3-0 win over Levante.

Ernesto Valverde’s men looked re-energised after the winter break, playing their first league game since the Clasico win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu before Christmas. Now, the Catalans hold an astonishing 17-point lead over their capital rivals, who face Celta Vigo later on Sunday evening.

Ousmane Dembele was handed his first start since recovering from injury and contributed to an impressive Barcelona display, with Messi giving the hosts the lead after just 12 minutes. Suarez also added his name to the scoresheet before the break as Barcelona demonstrated their superiority.

Paulinho scored a third late on to complete the scoring for the hosts, illustrating the gulf between the La Liga pace-setters and the rest of the chasing pack. Is there anyone who can stop Barcelona from strolling to the title?

Some expected to see Barcelona’s new record signing watch the game from the president’s box following the confirmation of his £146 million move from Liverpool on Saturday. There was no sign of Philippe Coutinho, but thoughts still turned to where he will fit in at his new club. With Dembele back in the side, it’s difficult to envisage where the Brazilian will fit. Will a change of system be required?

Source:Eurosport