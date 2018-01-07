PWD workers’ quarters demolished; staff stranded

The Transport Ministry has demolished the Public Works Departments (PWD) workers’ quarters in Accra to pave way for its ultra-modern bus terminal, leaving its occupants stranded.

The terminal is expected to house all the transport services under the sector.

Speaking to Starr News, the occupants of the quarters said the exercise has rendered them homeless. They also accused the PWD of breaching their tenancy agreement despite consistently paying rent.

“They [government] take 10 percent from our salaries [through] PWD every month…so if they are coming to do any demolition they should have informed us.

“But here is the case that they didn’t even inform us…they didn’t relocate us to anywhere, no compensation and they came to demolish the whole place,” one of the aggrieved occupant of the quarters bemoaned in an interview with Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey.

“I was in the room before they knocked my door so I wasn’t able to pick all my things and a lot of my properties have been destroyed,” he added mournfully.

In a sharp rebuttal however, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Gloria Holm-Graves dismissed the claims of the occupants insisting they were duly notified of the exercise.

She explained that the deputy Transport Minister Titus Glover had been at the facility October last year to inform the residents of the Ministry’s plan.

“…We had interacted enough. We went to discuss with them…from the stakeholders we had interactions at that level and we actually came again to give the notices that they would have to help us do this work so they would have to pack and then allow us to do the work as soon as possible,” she told Nii Lartey.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM