Alhaji Major seeks clarification from NPP over his suspension

A suspended constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party Alhaji Abudi Seidu Major has petitioned the acting general secretary of the elephant family to clarify his current status with the party.

Major who was elected as the Wa West constituency chair of the NPP was removed from the post after a non-member petitioned the national disciplinary committee for his suspension over some alleged conduct.

The national council through the Upper West regional secretary suspended Mr. Seidu even though no adverse findings were made against him at the disciplinary committee.

In a letter addressed to the national council and intercepted by StarrFMonline.com Monday, Alhaji Major who intends contesting the upcoming constituency executives’ elections of the party said he is hopeful his concerns will be addressed.

“My love for our dear party, our collective desire to win political power, the believe in our sense of fairness and the application of the rule of law and natural justice compelled me to patiently but quietly step aside as chairman and seek redress within our region but unfortunately neither the disciplinary committee nor the regional executive committee pronounced a verdict that would have allowed me to follow through with the grievance procedure of our party. Your office, with the approval of the National Council, recently released a time table for our party’s internal elections which starts from 17th January 2018 and I would be grateful if you would clarify a few issues for me,” the letter noted.

It added: “Assuming, without admitting, that I was fairly treated, by being suspended from my position as constituency chairman based on a petition from a single individual outside my constituency who had no role nor vote to elect me as constituency chairman , CAN I PARTICIPATE AND CONTEST IN A NEW ROUND OF INTERNAL PARTY ELECTIONS STARTING FROM 17TH JANUARY 2018 SINCE I REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY?

“Are there any measures in place to prevent elected officers from being suspended or removed from their positions by their respective CEC, REC and NEC as the case may be without recourse to those who elected them?

“If the REC can suspend elected constituency officers at will, would it be appropriate for CEC to suspend as many polling station executives when they receive petitions against them whether from within their polling areas or outside?

“I’m hopeful that your high office and the National Council would clarify these issues in my letter for me to enable me actively get back into taking up my executive position”.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM