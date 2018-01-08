© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

BBC China editor Carrie Gracie quits post in equal pay row

By kwame acheampong

The BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her post, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.

In an open letter, Ms Gracie – who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years – accused the corporation of having a “secretive and illegal pay culture”.

She said the BBC was facing a “crisis of trust”, after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

The BBC said there was “no systemic discrimination against women”.

Ms Gracie said she left her role as editor of the corporation’s Beijing bureau last week, but would remain with the BBC.

Related Posts

18yrs of TESCON: 25 years of 4th Republic – Ghana will…

La Liga: Barca unveil Coutinho, the $245 million man

“Longevity of 4th republic to the credit of Ghanaians” –…

She said she would return to her former post in the TV newsroom “where I expect to be paid equally”.

Ms Gracie is co-presenting BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday.

In the letter, posted on her blog, Ms Gracie – a China specialist who is fluent in Mandarin – said “the BBC belongs to you, the licence fee payer.

“I believe you have a right to know that it is breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure.”

 

Source: BBC

You might also like
Editors Pick

18yrs of TESCON: 25 years of 4th Republic – Ghana will rise again

Sports

La Liga: Barca unveil Coutinho, the $245 million man

Headlines

“Longevity of 4th republic to the credit of Ghanaians” – Akufo-Addo

Headlines

“Ghana’s best days lie ahead of us” – Akufo-Addo

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm