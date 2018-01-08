© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/R: 105 expectant mothers died in 2017

By Starrfmonline

105 expectant mothers died in the Eastern region between January and November 2017 as maternal mortality surges in the region.

Sixty-one of the maternal deaths were recorded from January to June.

Over thirty thousand deliveries were recorded within the period.

An audit report on the maternal deaths recorded in the region during  the mid-year review  by the Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Audit Implementation Tracking Committee highlighted Eclampsia /Hypertensive disease in pregnancy, Hemorrhage, Amniotic fluid, unsafe abortion, and HIV/AIDS as the top five causes of the maternal deaths recorded in the region.

The audit report also indicated 89% of the maternal deaths were avoidable because 53% were health worker related, while 36% were facility/administration related which included lack of ambulance, oxygen, resuscitation equipment among others.

Stakeholders in the health sector have expressed concerns over the development in the region and have called on government to swiftly help change the pattern.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Kojo Ansah

 

