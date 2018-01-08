N/R: Mob attack Police for rescuing ‘witch’

A team of police officers deployed to rescue an alleged witchcraft victim at Gbulahagu in Tamale Sunday night came under a near deadly attack from the youth in the community who had set ablaze the house of the elderly victim and was about to lynch her.

The incident happened at about 7:30pm, Northern Regional Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko confirmed to Starr News.

ASP Tanko gave a chilling narration of how the police officers escaped what could have been the deadliest tragedy to befall the regional security service.

According to him, the Police received report about an attack on a female resident identified as 35-year-old Meimunatu Nindoo. She was being attacked over allegations that she possessed black magic and was causing death of other residents.

There was no opportunity for her to respond to the charges.

The woman was severally assaulted and her house was already on fire when the officers got to the scene, ASP Tanko explained.

ASP Tanko said the youth mounted roadblocks and there was a sudden blackout in the area when the officers established contact and was about to take the victim to safety.

Gunshots were then opened and others fling copious stones at the police officers and sensing danger, the policemen fled. One police officer was seized by the angry youth. The police vehicle with registration number GP 3115 which was used for the operation was grounded.

ASP Tanko said bullet holes suspected to have been fired from Ak47 riffles were found on many parts of the vehicle and that from their examinations “it was clear indication that the shooters had planned on killing the police officers”.

One officer was seized by the youth in the process but later rescued by reinforcement. He suffered bruises but not severe and currently in normal condition.

“The police team managed to leave the community with broken windscreens, back screens and side glasses. When they left the community they realised that, in the heat, one of their men had been left in the community….so they quickly mobilized and sent men there and he was rescued and brought back,” said ASP Tanko

The Police spokesman suspected the officer was dismantling the roadblocks mounted by the youth and was left behind by his fleeing colleagues when the attack became intensive.

The whereabout of the woman is unclear but the police have indicated investigations have been launched into both incident.

“The case is currently under investigations and everything possible will be done to ensure that the perpetrators will be brought to book”, ASP Tanko said.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko