Napoleon Tagoe to be buried Jan.13

Former WBC International Champion and trainer, Napoleon Tagoe will be buried on January 13, 2018 at a venue yet to be announced.

Tagoe died last year October after complaining of a severe headache.

Before his death, he was the proprietor of the Willpower Boxing Gymnasium at James Town in Accra.

The departed trainer nurtured boxers like Obodai Sai, Emmanuel Tagoe Albert Mensah and many others.

In his prime, Tagoe won the Ghanaian Middleweight Title. Born in May 1973, the late boxer lived with his family in the US.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM