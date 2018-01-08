NPA to shut down more LPG stations -Tampuli

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is set to shut down more Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LGP) stations across the country soon, the Authority’s CEO Alhassan Tampuli has divulged.

Twenty-one LPG stations had already been close down by the Authority last year for failing to meet various safety standards in the aftermath of the deadly Atomic Junction explosion which claimed seven lives and injured 132 others.

Disclosing the Authority’s next move at the rebranding of Frimps Oil, Mr Tampuli observed that 600 LPG stations have been inspected across the country as part of part of the Authority’s risk assessment and safety auditing.

“This will be followed immediately with the risk assessment and safety audits of existing stations, and stations that don’t meet the parameters set in the risk assessment may be closed down in the interest of the public safety,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in October 2017 ordered the immediate shutdown of high-risk LPG stations in country following the Atomic Junction gas explosion.

His direction was on the heels of a cabinet meeting held on Thursday October 12, 2017 over the explosion.

To successfully carry out the order, a task force was to be deployed within 30 days to assess the risk impact of all gas stations dotted across the country.

“High risk stations will be immediately closed down, in accordance with relevant law and without regard to any political or special interests. Low risk stations will be designated for the supply of gas for vehicles with improved safety standards,” a statement signed by the Information Minister Mustapha Hamid said.

The government also ordered the “immediate cessation” of all construction of facilities intended for use as gas or petroleum retail stations.

The new directive was “until further notice” as government rolled out safety and regulatory measures to save lives and properties in the wake of the Atomic Junction gas explosion which claimed seven lives.

