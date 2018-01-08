Pastor Brian wins Most Influential Young Ghanaian Award 2017

Pastor Brian Amoateng, the phenomenal UK-based young Ghanaian author, life coach, philanthropist and entrepreneur has been awarded by Avance Media with the prestigious “Most Influential Young Ghanaian Award 2017 Edition” in Personal Development and Academia.

He was recognised for his work in promoting Youth Development Ghana and globally.

Pastor Brian is the President of Brian Jones Outreach Ministries which organises the annual International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES). This youth oriented summit brings together successful individuals in industry, academia and religion to interact with young people for an impactful exchange of ideas aimed at unleashing the potentials of our future leaders and change agents.

Pastor Brian regularly interacts with governments and political heads across the world in formulating policies targeted at youth development and empowerment.

The “Most Influential Young Ghanaian Award” is an annual event to reward the works of exceptional young people using their talents and potential to advance the cause of young people in various countries across Africa.

Avance Media is Africa’s leading Media and Public Relations Agency which focuses on creating Global Content based on African success stories which are widely under reported and celebrated by the western media.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM