A/R:  Five soldiers shot by Fulani nomads

Fulani nomads at Agogo in the Asante Akim district of the Ashanti Region have allegedly shot five soldiers, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon when the military men stormed an area where the nomads were feeding their cattle.

It comes as a deadline for the nomads to evacuate their cattle expires.

Briefing journalist on the incident the Asante Akim DCE Andrew Appiah Kubi said ‘all the fulanis and their herdsmen must leave our lands. They have no right to any parcel of lands in Agogo area and they cannot forcibly also enter on our lands and expect us to remain quiet for them to destroy farm lands and produce.”

He said the nomads have been given a week’s moratorium to evacuate from the Agogo lands.

“The community insisted on three-day moratorium but magnanimously the Paramount Chief has extended it to one week. So we expect these people [Fulani nomads] to leave our lands within one week,” he stated in his briefing.

Speaking to Starr News, Derick Amoah, the chairman of Justice and Security Committee in Agogo told Atiewin Mbilla-Lawson that the situation in Agogo following the shooting is that “fear and panic.”

“The situation is deteriorating,” he added.

