Referee Weeks stopped the bout to protect Juarez – Dogboe

WBO top fighter Isaac Dogboe (18-0, 12 KOs) believes referee Tony Weeks stopped the bout in the fifth round against his opponent Cesar Juarez to prevent excessive damage on the Mexican’s face in the fight which took place on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

According to Dogboe, Juarez started bleeding from round three and so he was poised to take him out in round five to end the bout as he promised ahead of the encounter.

Juarez and his team have not been convinced with Week’s decision by describing it as a robbery.

However, the WBO contender thinks otherwise.

“In boxing, referees are mandated to protect boxers especially when they are under pressure which sometimes result into death so on the day, I could have destroyed Juarez but as he staggered with just a left hook it was his interest for a stoppage”, he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

Dogboe is now in line to face the WBO’s full champion Jessie Magdaleno, who had to pull out of a fight against Juarez due to a wrist injury.

