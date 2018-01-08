Stop alcoholic ads at peak hours – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is warning advertisers and media houses to stop advertising alcoholic beverages during peak hours.

The authority is expected to serve notice to all stakeholders today, January 8, 2018 to begin the enforcement of the ban.

According to the Head of Public Affairs at the FDA, James Lartey, failure to comply will attract severe sanctions.

He said advertisements on alcoholic beverages are supposed to be aired from 2000 hours to 0600 hours only hence the media, advertisers, manufacturers and importers of alcoholic beverages must take notice.

According to him, the directive takes effect from January 1, 2018.

“Additionally, kindly be informed that all advertisements of FDA regulated products that would be approved by the FDA from January 1, 2018, are supposed to include the phrase – This advert has been vetted and approved by the FDA,” Mr. Lartey stressed.

The FDA’s Guidelines for the Advertisements on Foods (Section 3.2.6) and specifically the requirements for advertisements of alcoholic beverages, states that: “Radio and Television advertisements shall not be aired between the hours of 0600 am and 2000.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM