US-based students donate to Ghana’s Kressner Orphanage

Three students from Los Angeles, California in the United States, have donated assorted items to children and guardians of the Kressner Orphanage at Kodjo-Ashong in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

They are Kojo Boakye-Nimako and Dylan Anderson who are students of the Chaminade College Preparatory High School and Riley Shapiro of Calabasas High School, all located in Los Angeles, California.

The items donated to the orphanage included confectionery, toys, books, clothes and an unspecified amount of money. The students said the donation formed part of their project work at school.

Boakye – Nimako who spoke on behalf of his other colleagues said that although the gesture was part of their project work, they also found it necessary to show kindness to the children.

“Someone will ask why we did not do this donation in Los Angeles where we all stay, but I must say that it is quite humbling for us to travel from our homes and come to Kressner to put a smile on the faces of these young ones,” he stated.

He went on to say they were willing to return to the orphanage to repeat the gesture if the need arose. The three US-based students were accompanied by the Vice Chairman of the LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Gabriel Kumi and the Director, African Initiatives for Safe Water Network, Charles Nimako.

The guardian who received the items on behalf of the orphanage, Sister Kizita, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the students for the gesture.

About the orphanage

The Kressner Orphanage, located at Kodjo-Ashong in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region was funded by the Rotary Club of Otterndorf-Land in Germany, and in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Accra with about $700,000.

It was inaugurated in March 2015 to serve the needs of the people of Kodjo -Ashong and its environs in the Amasaman District of Ghana. Currently, the Orphanage has 39 children aged between two and 23 years.

The facility consists of a convent for the reverend sisters, quarters with caregivers’ rooms, a four-unit classroom block, social centre, a pantry, and recreational rooms among others.

The orphanage caters for orphans, children of HIV/AIDS patients, the less privileged and vulnerable in society.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM