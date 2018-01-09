Abetifi MP meets stakeholders for development

The MP for Abetifi constituency, Bryan Acheampong, together with the DCE Isaac Agyapong held stakeholders to a dinner dubbed, “Partnership for Development Dinner” at Modak Royal Hotel at Abetifi on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Mr. Acheampong said the Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) will annually give scholarship to a thousand university students to help increase admissions into the tertiary institutions, to ensure equitable access to and participation in quality education at all levels and to increase opportunity for SHS graduates from Kwahu East.

He added the Foundation will put up decent and affordable teachers accommodation in deprived communities to encourage the teachers to stay and teach. School going children from primary 6 to JHS will be resourced with both teaching and learning materials to improve opportunities for all children in the first cycle education.

Sounding optimistic, Mr. Acheampong stated the Foundation seeks to develop the district by putting in place measures to create a conducive education environment.

“What I’m saying is that all stakeholders should participate in the formulation of the programmes. If all of us play our part, it will benefit all,” he said.

Roads

He said plans are underway to give roads in the district a major facelift, adding “we’ve gone through all necessary approvals from the Roads Ministry for the project to take off. We’re not reshaping nor improving spots [but] constructing good roads.

The roads which had been in deplorable state for some time now had stagnated the socio-economic development of the people in the areas of Tafo Miaso, Abene, Suminakese, Akwasihu, Sadan and Nkwantanang.

Water/Sanitation

He said resources that abound in the area would be tapped for the benefit of the people, noting water shortage will be a thing of the past. “Ghana Water Company headed by Dr. Clifford Brimah has assured me that our part of the K3 project will be connected by close of 2018.

“I’ve also pledged to construct boreholes for highly deprived areas who encounter shortage of water at least thrice every month. People and areas without water will be connected soon.”

He said all the programmes are geared towards relieving the constituents of socio-economic burden, while providing accessible quality education, water, infrastructure to enable the district compete with other regions countrywide.

Mr Acheampong appealed to both religious and traditional leaders not to exclude themselves from the process, but continually offer constructive criticisms, guidance, prayers and innovative ideas to speed up the process of work.

The event saw a gathering of all who matter in the district, both public and private including members from the traditional council, the clergy, media and other partners of development.

