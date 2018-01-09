Agogo: Economic activities grounded after Fulani shootings

The economic lives of residents of Agogo in the Asante Akyem District of the Ashanti region have been struck a huge blow following a brutal shooting of four military officers there Monday by Fulani herdsmen.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon when the military men stormed an area where the nomads were feeding their cattle.

Addressing Journalists on the incident, the Asante Akim DCE, Oti Boateng said the paramount chief of the area gave the Fulani nomads a moratorium of a week to vacate Agogo lands.

“The community insisted on a three-day moratorium, but magnanimously the Paramount Chief has extended it to one week. So we expect these people [Fulani nomads] to leave our lands within one week,” he stated in his briefing.

According to residents who spoke to Starr News, economic activities in the area have halted in the aftermath of the incident.

“We farm to feed our families…and now because of what is happening our customers are scared of coming into town to buy from us,” bemoaned a distraught resident.

“They [Fulani nomads] beat and attack us on our way home. Rape their victims,” added the resident with a call on the government “to help rescue the situation.”

The local authority in the area has instructed residents not to go to their farms until the situation is brought under control.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM