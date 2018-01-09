EIB rewards Christmas Miracle winners

Africa’s fastest growing media group Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network has rewarded 14 loyal listeners of its stations in a special promotion dubbed: “Christmas Miracle.”

It was a Christmas come true for the listeners as they took home handsome prizes such as TV sets, fridges, laptops, microwaves, smartphones and dinner with loved ones.

Listeners had to download the GhanaPost GPS app, register their residential or office digital address and after texting their GPS address to a special code got a surprise call for their Christmas miracle.

The Christmas Miracle promotion was made possible by Nasco, Midea, Wilmar Africa Limited (producers of Frytol and importers of Fortune Rice) and the African Regent Hotel.

The winners are: Marfo George – Nasco Blender, Ishawa Mohammed – Nasco Mobile, Appiah Shadrack – Midea Microwave, Gipsy Kwetey – Nasco Blender, Danso Frederick Junior – Hair Dryer

Aaaron Abbey – Midea Microwave, Adotey Dominic Zizeh – 40 inch TV and Evans Ekow Eburey – HairSet. The rest are Samuel Tagoe – Gas & Oven Cooker, Michael Nana Yaw Ansong – Dry Iron, Victoria Mensah – Table Top Fridge, Drothy Boison – Dry Iron, Emmanuel Owusu Ayeh – Hair Set and Desmond Awuku – Nasco Blender.

EIB Network promises to roll out exciting promos in 2018.

EIB Network owns Starr FM, GhOne TV, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Agoo TV, Agoo FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, Heritage newspaper and Fiesta TV.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM