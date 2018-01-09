Francis Doodo Steps down as GAA Boss

The head of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Professor Francis Dodoo, has resigned from his position ten months to the expiration of his tenure, StarrFMonline.com has gathered.

The former Olympian is currently the second Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana and it is believed his appointment in the tertiary environment could be the reason behind his decision to step down.

Doodo came under consistent criticisms during his reign as the GAA boss. His critics say the association has gotten worst under him.

As an athlete, Doodo competed in long jump and triple jump winning the triple jump gold medal at the 1987 All-Africa Games Nairobi, Kenya and went on to win a silver medal at the 1992 African Championships in Mauritius.

However, as an Olympian, he placed 23rd in Los Angeles, 17th in Seoul in 1988 and placed 26th in Atlanta 1996 in triple jump.

Source: Starrsportsgh