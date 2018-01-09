GPL: Former Liberty Coach Ignatius Fosu Joins AshGold

Former Liberty Professionals assistant Coach Ignatius Fosu has joined Ashanti Gold for the upcoming season.Fosu was spotted at the team’s preseason hideout where Ashgold have been preparing for the new season.

The young coach will be joining the Miners to help head Coach CK Akonnor who was handed a two-year contract after helping the Club escape the drop last season as well as Yakubu Mambo to complete the technical team.

The former Kotoko U-20 Coach took over as the interim manager of Liberty after the sacking of George Lamptey and Felix Aboagye.

He left the Dansoman-based outfit following the appointment of Coach Michael Osei who took over as the substantive head Coach of the side.

The noble Coach will be seen in the dugout as one of the technical handlers for Ashanti Gold when the new season begins.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm