© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

GPL: Former Liberty Coach Ignatius Fosu Joins AshGold

By Anthony Bebli

Former Liberty Professionals assistant Coach Ignatius Fosu has joined Ashanti Gold for the upcoming season.Fosu was spotted  at the team’s preseason hideout where Ashgold have been preparing for the new season.

The young  coach will be joining  the Miners to help head Coach CK Akonnor who was handed a two-year contract after helping the Club escape the drop last season as well as Yakubu Mambo to complete the technical team.

The former Kotoko U-20 Coach took over as the interim manager of Liberty after the sacking of George Lamptey and Felix Aboagye.

Related Posts

GPL: Black Starlets’ captain Ayiah set to join Liberty…

GPL: Jordan Opoku rejoins Asante Kotoko on one-year deal

GPL: Bechem United fined GHȼ105k for misconduct

He left the Dansoman-based outfit following the appointment of Coach Michael Osei who took over as the substantive head Coach of the side.

The noble Coach will be seen in the dugout as one of the technical handlers for Ashanti Gold when the new season begins.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm

You might also like
Sports

GPL: Black Starlets’ captain Ayiah set to join Liberty Professionals

Sports

GPL: Jordan Opoku rejoins Asante Kotoko on one-year deal

Sports

GPL: Bechem United fined GHȼ105k for misconduct

Sports

GPL: Liberty Professionals to start Pre-season Dec. 19

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm