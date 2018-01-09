Nottingham Forest Appoint Karanka As New Manager

Nottingham Forest, who upset Arsenal in the English FA Cup third round, on Monday appointed Spanish coach Aitor Karanka as their new manager.

Championship club Forest beat Arsenal 4-2 on Sunday with caretaker manager Gary Brazil in charge following the departure of Mark Warburton last month.

Karanka, a former Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao player, was fired by Middlesbrough last season as the club headed towards relegation from the English Premier League.

The 44-year-old had guided Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016.

