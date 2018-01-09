The Weeknd won’t work with H&M after ‘racist’ advert

The Weeknd says he won’t work with H&M again after controversy over one of its recent adverts.

The clothing retailer has apologised after being called “racist” on social media for showing a black child modelling a hoodie that says “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The Weeknd says the advert made him feel “shocked and embarrassed.”

The singer has previously sold merchandise through H&M and modelled for the company.

H&M said: “We’re deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print.

“Therefore, we’ve not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our offering.”

Celebrities including Diddy and Romelu Lukaku have responded to the controversy by superimposing new slogans on the photo of the hoodie.

Rapper and producer Diddy posted a photo on social media, replacing the slogan with “coolest king in the world”.

Source: BBC