We’ll cause your arrest – PNC to Atik

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has served notice to suspended General Secretary Atik Mohammed to stop holding himself as an executive of the party or risk being arrested.

“The party leadership will cause the arrest of Atik Mohamed if he continues to impersonate as the General Secretary of PNC, both in private and at public events,” the Director of Communication of the party Emmanuel Wilson Jr said in a statement.

Mr. Mohammed had been spotted at public events, the recent being a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, in his capacity as one of the leaders of the party.

The party said it is running out of patience and will be hard on the suspended general secretary henceforth.

“The party is a law abiding national institution with strong discipline in its structure, and the rank and file of the party, friends of the party, other political observers and sympathisers of the party will know that in the past, the party has suspended or dismissed individuals for indiscipline,” the statement added.

PNC Disowned Atik Mohammed at Flagstaff House Meeting

The leadership of the Peoples National Convention wishes to bring to the notice of the general public, particularly the various institutions and partners of the PNC that;

1. Per PNC’s constitution, the Leader of the party is the former flagbearer, thus Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, and not the National Chairman. In addition, the head of the party’s secretariat is the General Secretary, a position that is currently being occupied by Mr. Jacob Amoako (the acting general secretary).

We therefore state, through this statement that all matters and issues that seek the attention of leadership of the party must be addressed and directed to the party through the current leader, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, and the acting General Secretary, Mr. Jacob Amoako.

2. It came to the notice of the party that a meeting took place between the Presidency and the Leadership of various political parties on the 04.01.2018 at the flagstaff house. In the said meeting, the suspended general secretary of the PNC, was present, masquerading as a leader of the PNC.

A couple of months back, a similar thing occurred at a meeting organised by the Gender Ministry, where the suspended general secretary was impersonating as a general secretary of the party. The PNC is giving a strong caution to the general public, particularly those who deal with Atik Mohamed, that they do so at their own risk because he does not represent the People’s National Convention.

3. The party leadership will cause the arrest of Atik Mohamed if he continues to impersonate as the General Secretary of PNC, both in private and at public events.

4. The party is a law abiding national institution with strong discipline in its structure, and the rank and file of the party, friends of the party, other political observers and sympathisers of the party will know that in the past, the party has suspended or dismissed individuals for indiscipline.

The current leadership is determined to defend and protect the party’s constitution, as well as the national constitution of Ghana.

Signed

Emmanuel Wilson Jnr

Director of Communication

