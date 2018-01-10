GBC chickens out of TV license prosecution

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation [GBC], has back down on plans to prosecute people who will default in the payment of the mandatory TV license fee.

It follows a directive from its governing board. The governing board’s instruction comes in the wake of widespread public uproar against the policy.

The Chief Justice has set up 11 special courts across Ghana to prosecute TV license fee defaulters. The development has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians in general who have resolved never to pay TV license fee.

But a statement from the Board said, “following an evaluation of the situation has instructed the management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) not to pursue any activity or set of processes, leading to the prosecution of any individual for the non-payment of the Television license fee.”

The governing board further assured the general public not to entertain any fear for any such possible prosecutions.

It also urged the National Media Commission (NMC) to explore a more sustainable funding module for the GBC saying, “With Respect to the future of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Board recommends that the National Media Commission (NMC) drives the process of engaging critical stakeholders to resolve the status of GBC, and find a more enduring funding module, that would enable it to discharge its constitutional mandate.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM