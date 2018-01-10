I’m against Invincible Forces – Sammy Crabbe

The suspended second national vice chairperson of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Crabbe has condemned the creation of the Invincible Forces – the party’s vigilante group.

The Invincible and Delta Forces including other groups were formed by the party while in opposition to protect its leaders and members, but have become an albatross to the new government as they take over state properties in the name of securing jobs.

Mr. Crabbe has kicked against such groups irrespective of political affiliation, arguing it could threaten the peace of Ghana in the future.

“I’m against Invincible Forces. It’s a danger,” the former Greater Accra regional chairman of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

According to him, the existence of such vigilante groups makes mockery of the party’s ideals.

He stressed the emergence of vigilante groups is a recipe for the creation of terrorist organisations just as it happened to Nigeria when Boko Haram surfaced.

“I have nothing personal against them. I’m just concerned. Boko Haram, how did it start? My fear is that if we’re unable to manage them one day it will create problems for us. It’s not good for the nation. I’m in NPP because I believe it’s a party that has the value to change Ghana. It’s wrong and we need to be careful,” the businessman emphasised.

Mr. Crabbe and two other national executives – Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong – were suspended in 2015 for allegedly working against the fortunes of the NPP in opposition prior to the 2016 elections.

He described his suspension as “a coup d’état” and insists he did nothing wrong to warrant such sanction.

He averred he still sees himself as the second national vice chairperson. “I have my job. I can’t go to the office because my life is threatened by the Invincible Forces.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM