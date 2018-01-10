Kafui Danku releases book February

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Kafui Danku is set to release her official biography in February.

Written in a year, the book titled ‘Silence is not Golden—Musings of an untold story’ gives a riveting insight into the acclaimed actress’ troubled years.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday January 10, 2018 to announce the upcoming launch of the book, Kafui Danku said it captures the struggles she had gone throughout her life revealing, “The last years of my life has been filled with disappointments and a little mistrust.”

“So, whilst I was going through that phase I realized that other women were going through the same thing I was going through due to emotions that were suppressed but the then very few people are able to notice.

“So, after some few eye openings and knowledge I have decided to write a book. A book called ‘Silence is not Golden’ because I have suffered a lot in silence and that a lot of women are suffering in silence,” she said.

She continued, “So, this book has a solution to women who are childless…or those who have been on the journey before, those waiting on God’s list for their own miracle, those who want to be part of the solution and also men that are genuinely concerned.”

