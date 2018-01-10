Sam Gyimah is new universities minister, replacing Jo Johnson

Sam Gyimah has been made Universities and Science Minister for England in Theresa May’s government reshuffle.

Mr Gyimah’s role straddles the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

He replaces Jo Johnson, who has been made Transport Minister.

Mr Gyimah, 41, will work alongside the newly appointed Education Secretary, Damian Hinds, who is replacing Justine Greening.

facts about him

born in Buckinghamshire but spent some of his childhood in his mother’s native Ghana

studied philosophy, politics and economics at Somerville College, Oxford

worked for Goldman Sachs for five years before opting for a career in politics

became Conservative MP for East Surrey in 2010

served as a government whip and was parliamentary private secretary to the former Prime Minister, David Cameron, from 2012 to 2013

campaigned to remain in the European Union

was prisons minister, before taking up the post as universities minister on Tuesday

married with two children.

In a tweet, Mr Gyimah said he was looking forward to taking up his new role.

Source: BBC