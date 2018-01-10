© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

South Africa police hunt rapist with bitten penis

By Starrfmonline

South African hospitals are on the alert for a man with an injured penis after a pregnant woman managed to bite her rapist’s genitals as he assaulted her in front of her child.

The woman was sexually assaulted after accepting a lift from two men in Mpumalanga province as she tried to reach a clinic with her child, five.

Instead she was driven into the bushes and raped at knifepoint, police say.

They now hope his injuries will mean the man can be bought to justice.

“We appeal to all health institutions that should they found a man with an injured private part, they must as soon as possible contact Constable Solly Mabuza,” Mpumalanga police said in a statement.

Related Posts

Ghana ranked 7th in Africa Financial Markets Index

Oscar Pistorius hurt in prison fight

South African pastor feeds people cockroaches

The men, the statement says, were driving a white Toyota Tazz near the town of White River. They initially threatened the woman, who is three months pregnant, at gunpoint, warning her not to scream.

After she bit her attacker, he fled and was “currently not found”, the statement explained.

Rape and sexual assault remains a large problem for South Africa. According to Africa Check, more than 109 rapes were reported each day on average during 2016/17 – totalling 39,828 incidents.

However, the number had decreased slightly from the year before, when 41,503 rapes were recorded.

Source: BBC

You might also like
Business

Ghana ranked 7th in Africa Financial Markets Index

Editors Pick

Oscar Pistorius hurt in prison fight

Editors Pick

South African pastor feeds people cockroaches

Headlines

Jobs must go to NPP members – Ghana’s High C’ssner to SA

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm