You’ve my support – Akufo-Addo to boxers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his support for Ghanaian boxers, and, by extension, the new WBO Junior Featherweight champion Isaac Dogbe.

This was after Isaac Dogboe, the new WBO Interim Super Bantamweight Champion, paid a courtesy call on the President, on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018, at the Presidency.

Commending Ghana’s youngest boxing champion ever, President Akufo-Addo reiterated to Dogboe that “in everything you do, know that you have the prayers and the support of the Ghanaian people, from top to bottom, standing strong behind you”.

The President indicated that Government retains a huge interest in the development of boxing and boxers in Ghana, adding that “I have had a lot of discussions with my Sports Minister on what can be done to assist boxing and other important sports, which is often referred to as ‘lesser sports’, and, very soon, you will see the results of those discussions”.

He also expressed confidence in the prospect of the budding champion, by referring to the pronouncements of former World Champions Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey, that Dogboe is on the right path to be next Ghanaian world boxing Champion.

On his part, Dogboe expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his support saying “it is always an inspiration to be with a great person such as yourself”.

He continued, “We would always do our best to raise the flag of Ghana, and to also inspire the next generation, because it is the same way I also took inspiration from the people that were ahead of us – the likes of Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and most of the other real boxers that Ghana has nurtured”.

Dogboe, who is undefeated in 18 bouts noted that “the only way we can move forward is through prayers, and also to continue encouraging the Ghana Boxing Association to also keep up the good work, in terms of the needed support for the boxers and promoters. Ghana boxing is back, and we just have to keep the fire burning until the next person comes along and takes it to the next level.”

