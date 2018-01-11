Barcelona snap up defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras for £10.5m

Barcelona have signed Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras.

The La Liga side have announced they have agreed a transfer fee of £10.5million for the 23-year-old.

Mina will join the club on a five-and-a-half-year deal and is Barcelona’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Barcelona have wasted no time in bolstering their squad further following Philippe Coutinho’s £145million arrival.

Mina, who has a release clause of £88.6m, will provide defensive cover, but he also has a good record in front of goal.

Although he has only played nine times for his country, he has found the net on three occasions.

Barcelona are nine points clear at the top of La Liga and are still in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Ernesto Valverde’s side take on Celta Vigo in the second leg of the last-16 Copa del Rey match on Thursday night with the tie in the balance following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Source:Daily Mail