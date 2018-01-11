“Fearless” Amidu as Special Prosecutor apt – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has described as apt the appointment of former Attorney General Martin Amidu as the country’s first head of the office of the Special Prosecutor.

“The President [Akufo-Addo] couldn’t have made a better choice,” said Rawlings in a statement Thursday January, 11, 2018 congratulating the former Attorney General on his nomination.

According to him, the president by his appointment of Mr. Amidu rose above “partisanship and recognized a highly principled citizen.”

Calling on Ghanaians to support Mr. Amidu to discharge his responsibility diligently, Rawlings said, “He [Amidu] has proven to be a fearless anti-corruption crusader whose pursuit of truth and justice has won him national admiration.”

Amidu’s courageous and independent – Akufo-Addo

Earlier this month, President Akufo-Addo signed into law the bill establishing the office of the Special Prosecutor after it was approved in parliament last year.

The establishment of the office, according to the government will inject discipline into the public sector.

Announcing the appointment of Mr. Amidu President Akufo-Addo said he chose him because he has the requisite “integrity, courage and independence of character” to effectively discharge his duties as the Special Prosecutor.

“Indeed the Supreme Court has had course to commend the nominee for his public spiritedness in the case of Amidu v Attorney General/Waterville and Woyome,” he added.

He was hopeful that the praiseworthy speed and dispatch, with which Parliament acted on his nominees for ministerial appointment last year, will characterise its handling of this nomination to enable Mr. Amidu, as soon as possible, enter into office to begin the important work that awaits him.

“I congratulate him on his deserved nomination, and wish him Godspeed in the valiant efforts he will undoubtedly be making to enhance the quality of governance of our country. The Ghanaian people will be the beneficiaries of that,” the President concluded.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM