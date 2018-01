Fmr Central regional minister Edumadze dies

A former Central regional minister under the erstwhile J.A Kufuor administration, Isaac Edumadze has passed on at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Edumadze died today, Thursday, January 11, 2018.

Mr. Edumadze has been ill for some time now and was rushed to the hospital last Friday only to pass on a few minutes after 12pm.

Kufuor appointed Isaac Edumadze the Central Regional Minister in February 2001

