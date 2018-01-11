FNB Bank Ghana appoints Retail Banking head

First National Bank has appointed Hannah Annobil-Acquah as Head of Retail Banking. Hannah brings on board a wealth of experience in retail banking, having worked in various functions in the sector for over a decade.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Annobil-Acquah was Head, Personal Markets at Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited where she played a key role in building the retail business of the bank and is credited with significant achievements.

She holds an MPHIL Finance and Investment Analysis from the University of Cambridge, UK and BSc. Land Economy from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana. She is a fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust.

“We are excited to have Hannah join the Executive Management team of our bank. Hannah will oversee building FNB’s retail functions to be a market leader while serving the needs of our customers. In her new role as Head, Retail banking, Hannah will leverage her 15-year banking experience within the Ghanaian banking sector to grow First National Bank’s retail capabilities” said Richard Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank.

“Her experience will assist in unlocking further value in our suite of retail offering, strategize to give our clients the FNB experience as we expand our operations to other parts of Ghana,” Mr. Hudson explained.

“Leading the Retail Banking business at First National Bank Ghana is a new and exciting challenge for me. First National Bank is very well known for its unique and innovative approach to banking. There’s a lot of potential to significantly improve the customer experience in this market and I am looking forward to the opportunities this role brings,” adds Hannah Annobil-Acquah.

An athlete in her secondary and tertiary school days at Wesley Girls High School and KNUST, Hannah is an ardent Kotoko and Manchester United fan and loves to watch tennis and athletics.

Hannah Annobil- Acquah’s appointment is effective January 2, 2018.

First National Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of South Africa’s FirstRand Group which is the largest bank by market capitalisation listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – Africa’s largest bourse. First National Bank is leveraging off the experience and financial muscle of its parent company to excel in Ghana.

The bank head quartered in South Africa also has a presence in Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Angola and Tanzania.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM