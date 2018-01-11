GFA to hold two-day seminar in Prampram next month

The Ghana Football Association will hold a two-day seminar on February 7-8, 2018 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.

Club Owners, Chief Executive Officers, Coaches and Media Officers of respective Premier League, Division One League and National Women’s League clubs are all expected to attend both seminars which will be held from 09:00hrs to 17:00hrs each day.

Amongst the issues to be discussed at the seminar include Marketing, Match fixing, Media, Refereeing and IT& Match Commissioning.

An Official from FIFA and a staff of Interpol Ghana will address topics such as the Modus operandi of match-fixers, how match fixers are being combatted and how to deal with bribery and match fixing when approached etc.

Dr. Samuel Ofei from the University of Professional Studies and Executive Committee member Kurt Okraku will address topics on increasing attendance and viewership of matches, sources of revenue for clubs in Ghana and branding and reposition of clubs in Ghana as well as the best tools to boost performances & activities.

SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah and the Communications Director of the GFA Ibrahim Sannie Daara will lead a discussion on, the media office of football clubs, Match media operations and new media opportunities clubs in Ghana can explore etc.

On refereeing FIFA/CAF instructor Joseph Wellington and T.R.K. Attiffu will take participants through the current laws of the game whiles GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi addresses the relationship between the Football Association and the Referees Association of Ghana.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi and Mr. Alex Asante will address issues on the qualifications of a match commissioner, preparing for a match and report writing with Mr. Francis Adu and a representative of Wyscout also tackling computer literacy and filing of reports online.

The seminar will be followed by the annual Congress of the GFA which will be held at the GSCE, Prampram.

