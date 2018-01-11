Martin Amidu Is Special Prosecutor

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has been named Special Prosecutor by President Akufo-Addo.

The anti-corruption campaigner and avid critic of the opposition National Democratic Congress was being considered with prominent lawyers such as Akoto Ampaw.

Parliament passed the Special Prosecutor Bill making it an Act of Parliament on November 14, 2017.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is aimed at helping the government handle corruption-related issues among state officials in a nonpartisan manner.

The Office is also expected to help reduce the workload on existing investigative agencies and, thereby, enhance their effectiveness.

The establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor has become necessary in view of the institutional bottlenecks that impede the fight against corruption.

Furthermore, the monopoly of prosecutorial authority by an Attorney-General, who is hired and fired by the President, has been singled out by governance experts as one of the key factors that stand in the way of using law enforcement and prosecution as a credible tool in the fight against corruption.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM