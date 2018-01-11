Mercy Tagoe takes over Black Queens as Dramani resigns

Former Black Queens player, Mercy Tagoe temporarily takes charge of the Female national team as Didi Dramani is believed to have secured an offer from Danish side Nordsjaelland to become their assistant coach and has therefore resigned according to FA sources.

Dramani’s exit as Black Queens head coach comes as a major blow to the team ahead of the African Women’s Championship which will be staged in Ghana but assistant coach Tagoe has been told to take over.

The Black Queens will assemble for camping ahead of next month’s WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana has been drawn against hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso.

FC Nordsjælland will be the second top-flight club Dramani will be coaching after Asante Kotoko.

Source:Starrsportsgh